I was impressed by two well-reasoned and well-written essays in the Opinion section of the Jan. 13, 2023 edition of the World regarding the newest Coos County Commissioner. I found myself in total agreement with both authors.
Like David Rupkalvis, while I don’t agree with Mr. Taylor’s agenda I must applaud his follow-through on his campaign promises. As imperfect as our American form of representative government is, the people who elected him did so to have their voices heard and his actions are staying true to that premise.
And Tracy Hodson’s analysis is spot on in identifying the radical religious fervor of some of our County’s citizens. Their bullying methods at public forums display a particular type of uncivilized behavior that hinders reasoned debate.
This situation reminds me of the mid-’80’s attempted changes to Wasco County land use zoning requirements in north-central Oregon by the Rajneeshee sect extremists: different religion but an identical goal of making changes to the local government to satisfy their specific agenda.
It took coordinated efforts by citizens and many State and local agencies to stop their efforts. It seems that Coos County’s citizenry may have to quickly step up to be a consistent force to maintain the separation of church and state here.
It should be an interesting next four years.
