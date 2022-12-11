I pulled up to the Dollar Store in Coos Bay this morning and witnessed a man jumping around a car banging on the windows and generally carrying on. I thought maybe he was trying to break into the car so I went into the Dollar Store and said loudly "someone out here is acting crazy around your car...you might want to see what's going on."
Turned out the woman knew the man. They immediately chastised me. He yelled at me..called me names. He told me I had no right to do this and continued yelling and calling me names. I said "you know what the next time I see somebody trying to break in your car I'll be sure NOT to let you know!"
