In local elections, like for Coos County commissioner, I look past political labels. In these elections I look for candidates who are engaged in and understand the community they serve. Most importantly, have they added to the community they serve? Based on these standards, I will vote form Melissa Cribbins for Coos County commissioner.

It is hard to go to a meeting on any issue in Coos County and not find Melissa there. More importantly I have found her to be a great listener, rather than a talker, at those meetings. More critically, she takes what she hears in Coos County to get action from State and Federal agencies. In the nearly 10 years Melissa has served as Coos County commissioner, she has become a respected voice for Coos County.

