In local elections, like for Coos County commissioner, I look past political labels. In these elections I look for candidates who are engaged in and understand the community they serve. Most importantly, have they added to the community they serve? Based on these standards, I will vote form Melissa Cribbins for Coos County commissioner.
It is hard to go to a meeting on any issue in Coos County and not find Melissa there. More importantly I have found her to be a great listener, rather than a talker, at those meetings. More critically, she takes what she hears in Coos County to get action from State and Federal agencies. In the nearly 10 years Melissa has served as Coos County commissioner, she has become a respected voice for Coos County.
When Melissa was selected as Coos County commissioner in 2011, she stepped into a county that was in a bit of disarray - county commissioners did not get along or communicate with each other or with county departments and there were regular negative newspaper headlines about one issue or another. Since she has been on the Board of Commissioners, the petty disagreements have gone away, as have most of the negative headlines. I am sure that Melissa would not claim to be solely responsible for this change but, she certainly has been part of the team of commissioners who have made this happen.
Melissa has been a strong advocate for Coos County at the state and federal level on issues related to fishing, housing and economic development. At the end of the day Melissa has been a positive addition to Coos County.
I will vote for Melissa Cribbins for Coos County Commissioner.
