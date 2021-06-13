After 40 years I’m quitting the Democratic party. Lately, I’ve watched as the Democrats in Oregon have ruined our state by passing stupid laws like cocktails to go, decriminalizing hard drugs, giving free everything to people that just loaf around and smoke pot all day. And then try to take away freedoms that have been our very backbone for law abiding citizens.
I’ve had it with these socialists that claim it’s good for the citizens of Oregon. Soon it will be OREGONS-GONE.
Andrew Carson
Coos Bay
