Only a short time ago, the city of Coos Bay purchased a prime piece of commercial property on Ocean Boulevard, at which time we were told it was going to be the new home of the library. This was a double whammy to the taxpayers. 1) the cost of the land and 2) the lost taxes normally collected on it. Now we are being told that maybe that was shortsighted and that perhaps the city should purchase with more taxpayer money and loss of even more tax revenue a different piece of nearby property which I suggested instead by the way. Or maybe acquire another site for the library closer to where the homeless people congregate.
And may I add, all while young people are getting school resource materials via the internet, middle age people are being channeled to e-books and the older population are aging out of library services. All three pieces (and probably 10 more down the road a few months) are out of the flood zone. Taxpayers? What do you think?
Charlotte Koepke
Coos Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In