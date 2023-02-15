I just bought gas in Roseburg for $.40 a gallon less than Coos County. It can not cost That much more to drive to the coast with a fuel truck. I want to know how do local gas station owners get away with it?
Kathy Hornstuen
I LOVE LOCAL NEWS SPECIAL!!! Purchase a 1 year Online-Only subscription today ad receive an additional 3 MONTHS FOR FREE!
*** All Subscribers can access all of our online content and receive our weekly E-Edition Newsletter by email, the night before the paper hits the street!
The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement.
I LOVE LOCAL NEWS SPECIAL!!! Purchase a 1 year Online-Only subscription today ad receive an additional 3 MONTHS FOR FREE!
*** All Subscribers can access all of our online content and receive our weekly E-Edition Newsletter by email, the night before the paper hits the street!
The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement.
Read all The World's news online FREE, for 30 days at no charge. After the trial period we’ll bill your credit card just $15 per month.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
Sign up for delivery of The World Newspaper on Tuesdays and Fridays, and for Full Access to the www.theworldlink.com website and E-Editions here!
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
This subscription will allow existing subscribers of The World to access all of our online content, including the E-Editions area.
NOTE: To claim your access to the site, you will need to enter the Last Name and First Name that is tied to your subscription in this format: SMITH, JOHN
If you need help with exactly how your specific name needs be entered, please email us at admin@countrymedia.net or call us at 1-541 266 6047.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! Please support our site. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Your last FREE article. SUBSCRIBE to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! Please support our site. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
I just bought gas in Roseburg for $.40 a gallon less than Coos County. It can not cost That much more to drive to the coast with a fuel truck. I want to know how do local gas station owners get away with it?
Kathy Hornstuen
Coos Bay
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In