Many of you know that I’ve been involved with North Bend School for decades. With the upcoming special election on May 16, I’ve had a chance to meet with several North Bend School board candidates. I feel it’s very important to elect these three moderate, dedicated and thoughtful candidates.
Nathan McClintock (position 1) has lived and worked as an attorney in the area for over 30 years and has several children currently in the school district. He was a top-two finalist to replace a board retiree this last fall when the current board decided not to fill the vacancy. Now he is running for a board position.
Hira H. Qadir (position 3), a mother of three outstanding NB students, is an OSU graduate who has volunteered in many positions in our schools. She is supportive of our teachers and classified employees and brings diversity to our board. Hira has the time to dedicate fully to the board position.
Charlotte Hutt (position 7) is an OSU grad with over 30 years of public-school teaching (math). She has served on negotiations teams and many school improvement committees. Now retired, and having time to serve the community, she wants to give back to a district that served her children well in the past.
These three candidates have no political agendas – just a sincere desire to improve the lives of our North Bend students. Please join me in voting for them when mail-in ballots come to your homes in late April.
