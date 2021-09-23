I was pleased to read Sheriff Craig Zanni's comments recently when he said his deputies would not arrest anyone unless that person was breaking a law. That is what we elected him for, not to be a politician who bends with the wind to please everyone's personal agenda. These mandates by our governor are not laws for our sheriff's department to enforce.
I have been familiar with Sheriff Zanni's performance for over 20 years and have always found him to be honest, courteous and professional. If one is not breaking the law, he has nothing to be afraid of.
I support my local sheriff and hope you will, too.
Jim Johnson
Coos Bay
