This letter is in support of Sue Gold for a position on the Coos Curry Electric Company Board of Directors. I have known Sue for several years and have worked with her on many county issues when she was a Curry County Commissioner.

 I know Sue to be very sensible, honest and very fiscally responsible. I support Sue in her endeavor of being selected to the Board of Directors of CCEC. I have no doubt that Sue would be an asset to that Board and the community it serves.

