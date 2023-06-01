This letter is in support of Sue Gold for a position on the Coos Curry Electric Company Board of Directors. I have known Sue for several years and have worked with her on many county issues when she was a Curry County Commissioner.
I know Sue to be very sensible, honest and very fiscally responsible. I support Sue in her endeavor of being selected to the Board of Directors of CCEC. I have no doubt that Sue would be an asset to that Board and the community it serves.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In