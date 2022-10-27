I’m really looking forward to casting my vote for Barbara Schultz for the North Bend City Council. I have worked with Barbara for many years, and couldn’t imagine a better person to have as a representative of North Bend. Barbara is a special education teacher at Hillcrest Elementary School. I’ve always noticed that Barbara is a great communicator, friendly and direct. She really listens to people and will be a city councilor who is responsive to the public. For her role as a special education teacher, she has to read and interpret complicated documents and manage productive meetings. As a North Bend city councilor, she is going to bring fantastic ideas to the table and also work well with the rest of the council. She cares about the well being of North Bend residents, and we will benefit from her leadership.
I am truly thrilled to cast my vote for Barbara Schultz. She’s going to do an amazing job as a North Bend city councilor!
