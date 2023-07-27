I recently spent a day enjoying the Siskiyou National Forest above Powers. I hiked up the trail to see the Champion Port Orford tree and the other old growth fir trees in the area. Since I hadn’t been up there for over 20 years, I was delighted to find that the big trees were still standing. Afterwards, meandering along the banks of the South Fork Coquille, I admired the crystal clear water that allows you to see every rock and pebble on the bottom.
I knew that Senators Wyden and Merkley had introduced a bill to increase river miles under the Wild and Scenic designation, called the River Democracy Act, and I felt grateful that 15 miles of the South Fork, including the Coquille River Falls, have been nominated to be included. Currently, 2% of Oregon rivers are Wild and Scenic, if passed, this act will increase that to 5%. Private property and state lands are not affected, protections only affect federal lands.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In