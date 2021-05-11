Caryn Mickelson is a candidate for the North Bend School Board.
With deep roots in North Bend, having been born and raised here and with years as a parent involved with its schools, she has perspective that is valuable. In addition to her years of community engagement, she has skills in consensus building and issue studies gained form her career as a planning level pharmacist coordinating services for OHP member and, now, for tribal members.
This is a candidate who I believe will provide insightful leadership with a careful ear to parents, teachers and staff, students and to us as citizens.
The issues before the school district involve the impacts of COVID-19 on children and teachers, the changing demands on curriculum and needs around hunger, homelessness and mental health of our children.
Caryn Mickelson is a strong candidate for our North Bend Scholl District Board, and she is worthy of our support.
Kent Sharman
North Bend
