I am writing in support of Judge Darlene Ortega, who is seeking reelection to the Oregon Court of Appeals, Position 3.
I was a Circuit Court Judge for Coos and Curry counties from 1980 to 2017, and I know Judge Ortega. She has served on the Court of Appeals since 2003 and is its longest serving member. She was the first woman of color and only Latina to serve on an Oregon appellate court. The opinions she writes are well researched and written. Before becoming a member of the Court of Appeals, she practiced law for 14 years, focusing on civil cases at the trial and appellate levels and was a partner in a highly regarded and respected Oregon law firm. She is also active in the community. I fully support Judge Ortega in her reelection bid because I believe she has the integrity and the legal knowledge to continue to serve the citizens of Oregon on the Court of Appeals,
I do not know Judge Ortega's opponent, but I do know that he was a circuit court judge in Marion County and that during his term of office, he was suspended, but not removed, from office as circuit court judge in 2018 for three years by the Oregon Supreme Court. In its opinion suspending Judge Ortega's opponent, the Oregon Supreme Court wrote, in part, at pages 636-637: "***As explained, respondent's (Judge Ortega's opponent's) misconduct in making willful misstatements to the commission (The Oregon Judicial Fitness Commission) in the course of an official inquiry and to his presiding judge during her inquiry about BAS (a probationer who had been convicted of a felony and whose case was being handled by Judge Ortega's opponent), as well as his misconduct involving BAS during gun-handling incidents, is especially serious. He falsely accused another person of assaulting him, and he otherwise acted dishonestly and for his own benefit. His misconduct suggested a character that reflected poorly on his fitness to serve as a judge and his ability to exercise sound judgment.***. We conclude that a lengthy suspension is required, to preserve public confidence in the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary. After considering respondent's (Judge Ortega's opponent's) willful misconduct that the commission ( The Oregon Judicial Fitness Commission) proved by clear and convincing evidence, the applicable factors in ascertaining the appropriate sanction, and the totality of the circumstances, we impose a three-year suspension without pay as the appropriate sanction."
There is a clear choice between Judge Ortega and her opponent. Please vote for Judge Darlene Ortega for the Oregon Court of Appeals, Position 3.
Richard L. Barron
Senior Judge
Coos Bay
