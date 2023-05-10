To North Bend voters, I’d like to recommend Charlotte Hutt for the North Bend School District Board. I’m retired now, but I spent 20 years as dean of Human Resources at Rogue Community College where Charlotte taught mathematics. She was a very effective Instructor, with a supportive and welcoming smile, as she explained to local students the “order of operations” - and other math concepts important to understand in the modern world.
The students, seeking degrees and technical training, were from diverse backgrounds and educational attainment, yet Charlotte was able to effectively contribute to their understanding of mathematics, and help each of them to achieve their goals. Education today is a tough business, but essential for the future of our communities and our economy.
