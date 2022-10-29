As a past elected North Bend official - six as city councilor and 18 as city mayor- I enthusiastically endorse Jessica Engelke for re-election as mayor of North Bend. Jessica is young, energetic, home-grown, a college business professor with a vision for the city she loves almost as much as I do.
I would hesitate to vote for her opponent who was an active and avid supporter of CONSOLIDATION in the last failed attempt to have North Bend lose its identity in 2002. Ms. Engelke has developed a refreshing and productive relationship with our sister city to the benefit of the entire Bay Areas.
