As a past elected North Bend official - six as city councilor and 18 as city mayor- I enthusiastically endorse Jessica Engelke for re-election as mayor of North Bend. Jessica is young, energetic, home-grown, a college business professor with a vision for the city she loves almost as much as I do.

I would hesitate to vote for her opponent who was an active and avid supporter of CONSOLIDATION in the last failed attempt to have North Bend lose its identity in 2002. Ms. Engelke has developed a refreshing and productive relationship with our sister city to the benefit of the entire Bay Areas.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What is your favorite Halloween movie night movie?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments