I am writing this to support Jessica Engelke for North Bend Mayor re-election. Since 2020, she has seen the city bloom, build transparency and the city has once again developed a spotlight upon itself.
Their website has been updated which includes minutes, past video recordings and even the meetings are streamed through YouTube. The city is making the voices of residents more transparent. We all want to know what our tax dollars are doing for the direction of the City of North Bend and she is helping that happen. She has always had a mission for our area under her leadership, so I will be in favor of her leadership come November 8 voting.
