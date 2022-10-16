I wholeheartedly support Jessica Engelke for North Bend mayor. I have worked with her in my role as county commissioner, and she has proved to have the energy and resilience the residents of North Bend can rely on. 

She has roots in the community and is committed to serving the people. North Bend and the county have already benefited from her leadership. Local businesses are thriving and the economy is growing. She strives to find solutions that work for us all. I personally look forward to working with her on future projects. 

