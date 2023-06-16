After attending the Forum for the Interim Superintendent in the North Bend Middle School and the School Board Meeting at the North Bend City Council Chambers (6-1-2023) it is clear that Timothy Crider should be the North Bend School District Superintendent.
District teachers and high school students alike support Tim Crider by poster, report and signed petition. Mr. Crider has worked with students for 21 years - 10 years in North Bend. He has performed jobs including coach, teacher, principal, business manager and human resource director. He has successfully negotiated with the union by listening and talking with them about our complex $62 million budget. As the current Director of Business Services, Mr. Crider presented the new HVAC system for Hillcrest Elementary School to the school board for their approval. The board asked questions about this detailed three-phase project. The Head of Maintenance outlined the boiler’s replacement. Mr. Crider explained how this budgeted item was fully funded. After one board member verified the cost, the board approved this needed upgrade. This was transparency and government at work.
