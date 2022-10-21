The voters of Coos County have important choices to make in this coming election. Melissa Cribbins is running for re-election as a county commissioner, and I strongly support her candidacy.

She is an experienced and proven leader, and has served our community as a county commissioner for nearly 10 years. She is committed to serving the needs of all the residents of our county and has worked hard to make this a better place to live.

