I am writing in support of Melissa Cribbins for Coos County commissioner. She has been part of our county's leadership team for 10 years. During that 10 years she has proven herself to be tough, loyal and a proven leader. She is respected at the state and national levels. She knows our county and knows how do be a successful commissioner. We need her steady hand to help guide us though our new "Renaissance of the Bay."

Her opponent has indicated that he would "go it alone" and not work with our state and national partners. This does not bode well for Coos County. He is also an election denier and has encouraged angry divisiveness in our community. He does not deserve our support.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What is your costume choice for Halloween?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments