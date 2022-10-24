I am writing in support of Melissa Cribbins for Coos County commissioner. She has been part of our county's leadership team for 10 years. During that 10 years she has proven herself to be tough, loyal and a proven leader. She is respected at the state and national levels. She knows our county and knows how do be a successful commissioner. We need her steady hand to help guide us though our new "Renaissance of the Bay."
Her opponent has indicated that he would "go it alone" and not work with our state and national partners. This does not bode well for Coos County. He is also an election denier and has encouraged angry divisiveness in our community. He does not deserve our support.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In