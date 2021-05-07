I am writing to endorse the candidacy of Caryn Caswell Mickelson for North Bend School Board, Position #2. She is the best-prepared new school board candidate we have had in years. She has served three years on the school district budget committee and has already learned a great deal about the intricacies of financing a quality education.
Caryn has also served on the district bond committee to evaluate both our facilities and community readiness to support the improvements needed to continue to provide a safe and inviting environment for successful learning. In her career as a pharmacist, she has had experience working with concerned members of the community and helping them through a complex system. She will bring these skills to her school board service and will work hard to help provide the best opportunities for our students.
Caryn has gone through leadership training with both The Ford Family Leadership Institute and Leadership Coos. She is a natural listener and creative thinker. Best of all she loves North Bend School District and the people who live here. She is ready to put her time and energy into providing the best possible educational opportunities for our students and she will be ready to direct family members to the staff that are best able to help resolve any educational challenges their students meet. Caryn is that rare candidate who will be a great board member from Day 1.
Please join me in voting for Caryn Caswell Mickelson, North Bend School Board, Position #2.
Deb Reid
NBSD School Board member for 12 years
