I am writing today to endorse Julie Brecke for Coos County Clerk.
I first met Julie when she was growing up in Allegany. After graduating from Marshfield, she earned her A.A. from Southwestern Oregon Community College, her B.S. in Education from Eastern Oregon University, and her M.S. in Education from Southern Oregon University. She brought those credentials back to her hometown and has taught at North Bend Middle School for the last 14 years. Her experience as a veteran teacher who is responsible for accurate record keeping, being well organized, applying policies and law to preparing student IEPs, and her classroom management skills have prepared her well.
Julie is raising her son here, and together they avidly enjoy all the activities Coos County has to offer. Whether riding horses, hiking, fishing, or mushrooming… the list is endless, you are likely to run into her engaged in any one of these activities. She is also a member of the local chapter of Zonta and doesn’t hesitate to pitch in as a volunteer where she sees an opportunity to make a difference. She truly is a daughter of Coos County.
Most importantly, Julie has proven herself to be an honest and hard-working member of our community. Being an effective County Clerk requires leadership, diligence, and transparency. Just as a classroom teacher must be unbiased and fair, so must the County Clerk. Keeping the machinery of our voting process functioning smoothly and efficiently may not be a glamorous job, but it is critical to the success of our democracy. I’m confident in Julie’s passion
for making her community a better place, and in her ability to listen to the needs and concerns of her Coos County neighbors from a perspective of neutrality.
Julie has my vote for Coos County Clerk. I hope she will have yours as well.
Caddy McKeown
Coos Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In