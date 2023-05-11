I support the ban on single use polystyrene food containers that just passed the Oregon senate. Plastic pollution is a threat to our way of life in Oregon, and every citizen needs to understand how dangerous it is.

Like many others, I spent my childhood hiking the Columbia Gorge with my father. My grandfather taught me to identify Ponderosas, Doug Firs, and Poison Oak. I wouldn’t trade my memories of Nehalem Bay sunsets with my mother for the world. I’m not alone when I say Oregon’s environment has made me who I am. It also keeps us strong as an economic powerhouse. Over ten billion tourism dollars flow into Oregon annually - thanks to our waters, forests, deserts, and mountains.

