I support the ban on single use polystyrene food containers that just passed the Oregon senate. Plastic pollution is a threat to our way of life in Oregon, and every citizen needs to understand how dangerous it is.
Like many others, I spent my childhood hiking the Columbia Gorge with my father. My grandfather taught me to identify Ponderosas, Doug Firs, and Poison Oak. I wouldn’t trade my memories of Nehalem Bay sunsets with my mother for the world. I’m not alone when I say Oregon’s environment has made me who I am. It also keeps us strong as an economic powerhouse. Over ten billion tourism dollars flow into Oregon annually - thanks to our waters, forests, deserts, and mountains.
Environment Oregon found microplastics in all thirty Oregon lakes it tested. Trash is piling up on our beaches, and toxic “forever chemicals” like PFAS irreversibly snake their way into our pristine soil and watersheds. The state tried to ban styrofoam in 2019, but this bill fell apart when politicians proposed finding a way to recycle styrofoam. Such a system hasn’t begun to take shape. Every second of inaction is more irreversible poison seeping into the environment, and in turn poisoning our economy, history, and identity as Oregonians. Phasing out the use of styrofoam by 2025 is just the start of the conservation efforts we need - but it should be celebrated by everyone who lives here.
