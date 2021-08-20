I want to go on record strongly objecting to Governor Brown quietly signing into law last month Senate Bill 744, suspending essential skills testing of reading, writing and math required for graduation for the next three years. It was a requirement put on hold during the pandemic because according to the Oregon Department of Education, there are a number of children who don’t test well. However, the department has not developed plans to make sure that students heavily affected by the pandemic will be able to demonstrate those skills at graduation time. The department has stated that the new law will give them an opportunity to develop new standards for graduation that will help benefit the state's Black, Latino, Indigenous, Asian and other students of color.
As a Latino woman, I find this law to be offensive, counterproductive and blatantly discriminatory. With the signing of that bill, the governor has in effect stereotyped all minority students as unable to meet educational standards necessary to further their education and obtain future employment. The stigma placed on them for the next three years will follow them for life. It not only affects them, but all our students, for the duration of this suspension.
Instead of suspending the tests, those impacted students could have been given additional help to meet the graduation requirements. Instead, employers and educational institutions, are now left with the task of guessing who will meet their own requirements.
Ivonne Richardson
Reedsport
