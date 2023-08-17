As the Assistant Business Manager of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 701, I was excited to drive to Coos Bay on Sunday to attend the town hall meeting held by Senator Ron Wyden and Representative Val Hoyle. I was looking forward to sharing my support and enthusiasm for the Port of Coos Bay’s plan to build a new West Coast container port. Both Senator Wyden and Representative Hoyle clearly stated their support for the project, and pledged to lead the fight in Washington D.C. for project funding.
There were a great many people in the audience who support this important project, but speakers were selected by drawing tickets and all those able to speak were opponents of the project. I absolutely support their right to share their views, but I’m hoping that, by this letter, I can share some of the reasons so many people are adamantly behind this vital project.
As we’ve all learned in the past couple of years, port congestion and supply chain issues have affected every state in America, and that problem is only going to get worse over the next decade. As the largest coastal deep draft port between San Francisco and the Puget Sound the Port of Coos Bay is well positioned to be the solution. It already has an existing, regularly maintained federal channel, that connects to the Class I rail system and hundreds of acres of undeveloped industrial land. Locally, this project will create 3,000 direct Union construction jobs and 4,000 direct permanent jobs. Thousands more indirect and induced jobs will result from project construction and long-term operations.
I urge residents of the Bay Area and Coos County to fully explore the facts of this project to fully get the picture of its ability to fill urgent supply chain challenges as well as greatly stimulating the local economy.
