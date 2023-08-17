As the Assistant Business Manager of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 701, I was excited to drive to Coos Bay on Sunday to attend the town hall meeting held by Senator Ron Wyden and Representative Val Hoyle. I was looking forward to sharing my support and enthusiasm for the Port of Coos Bay’s plan to build a new West Coast container port. Both Senator Wyden and Representative Hoyle clearly stated their support for the project, and pledged to lead the fight in Washington D.C. for project funding.

There were a great many people in the audience who support this important project, but speakers were selected by drawing tickets and all those able to speak were opponents of the project. I absolutely support their right to share their views, but I’m hoping that, by this letter, I can share some of the reasons so many people are adamantly behind this vital project.

