As a former candidate for mayor in the last North Bend mayoral election, I strongly endorse John Briggs for mayor in this election and believe you should, too. I have known and worked with John for 20 years and he is all about compromise, speaking the truth even when we might not want to hear it and most importantly, John believes that city government should be a continuous open and transparent dialogue with all its citizens.
In John’s 14 years of volunteer public service in North Bend and Coos County elected positions, John has a demonstrated public voting record as a budget hawk. He led the successful effort as a private citizen to limit our city government’s ability to raise taxes disguised as “fees” without it first being put to a vote of the people of our city. Additionally, John is also strong proponent of the fact that government is not always the best solution to a problem, and he is a fiscal conservative who believes in applying compassionate accountability when it comes to our city government.
John strongly believes that we cannot keep endlessly raising property taxes and spending on programs and agendas without some regard to the impact local government spending has on North Bend citizens – especially those on fixed incomes that don’t have the resources to absorb the ever-growing costs of living. Moreover, John believes that our city can be actively involved in giving people a hand-up – not a hand-out and that we cannot simply turn a blind eye to people who openly and repeatedly break the laws of our city. John believes that all of us need to be equally held accountable under the laws of our city and that we deserve to see that our elected and non-elected officials need to also be accountable for carrying out their duties and responsibilities to the highest standards possible.
Now speaking directly to “Benders.,” John does not and will not support consolidation. Almost two decades ago, John supported putting the question of consolidation before the voters for the sixth time in city history. The citizens of North Bend decided, John listened and accepted the voters will - much unlike the former and current mayor who both voted in 2018 to increase the Public Safety Fee to $360 per year despite an election result where voters overwhelmingly said “no” to a tax increase. Consolidation is a political dead horse in North Bend, and I think it’s past time we all finally just let it go.
John’s values are firmly aligned with his exceptionally strong belief in the essential democratic values of equality, participation, tolerance, and respect. These are the guiding principles that I know he will apply – every single day as Mayor of the City of North Bend. John Briggs represents precisely the kind of leadership our city needs at this moment which is what makes him the best choice for Mayor of North Bend. John Briggs will deliver a practical and honest common-sense approach to getting on with attacking the many issues this city faces right now. John has the wisdom and extensive experience to get North Bend back on the right track.
