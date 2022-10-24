As a former candidate for mayor in the last North Bend mayoral election, I strongly endorse John Briggs for mayor in this election and believe you should, too.  I have known and worked with John for 20 years and he is all about compromise, speaking the truth even when we might not want to hear it and most importantly, John believes that city government should be a continuous open and transparent dialogue with all its citizens. 

In John’s 14 years of volunteer public service in North Bend and Coos County elected positions, John has a demonstrated public voting record as a budget hawk.  He led the successful effort as a private citizen to limit our city government’s ability to raise taxes disguised as “fees” without it first being put to a vote of the people of our city.  Additionally, John is also strong proponent of the fact that government is not always the best solution to a problem, and he is a fiscal conservative who believes in applying compassionate accountability when it comes to our city government. 

1
1
0
0
0





Online Poll

What is your costume choice for Halloween?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments