As the District Attorney for Coos County, I want the public to know that I am endorsing Gabe Fabrizio for Coos County sheriff. I first met Gabe in classes I taught when he was a student in the Coos County Reserve Officer Training Academy. He was a great student and is very knowledgeable about the law. After completing the academy, he began his career with the sheriff's office He is very qualified to be our sheriff.

There is more to being sheriff than running the jail. Amongst other things, the sheriff is responsible for search and rescue, the civil division, the criminal division and a dispatch center.

