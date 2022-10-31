As the District Attorney for Coos County, I want the public to know that I am endorsing Gabe Fabrizio for Coos County sheriff. I first met Gabe in classes I taught when he was a student in the Coos County Reserve Officer Training Academy. He was a great student and is very knowledgeable about the law. After completing the academy, he began his career with the sheriff's office He is very qualified to be our sheriff.
There is more to being sheriff than running the jail. Amongst other things, the sheriff is responsible for search and rescue, the civil division, the criminal division and a dispatch center.
Gabe has experience in all of these areas. Before joining the sheriff's office, he had an exceptional military career. As a member of the sheriff's office, he is has helped present the budget for the sheriff's office to the Budget Committee. He was instrumental in the 911 tower project that improved our 911 emergency system. His opponent has no experience in working in or supervising the majority of functions a sheriff is responsible for.
We need a sheriff who can effectively discharge all of the duties and responsibilities that go with the job. Gabe has the experience and ability to do so. Please join me in voting for Gabe Fabrizio to be the next Coos County Sheriff.
