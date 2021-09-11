Sheriff Zanni's nonsense rant about mask and vaccines shows how bad Coos County needs a new sheriff. He is oblivious to the pain, death and needless suffering that's occurring in Coos County with COVID.
We just don't need this type of person in charge of law enforcement ( apparently only the laws he agrees with). What will happen if a major earthquake hits Coos? I wouldn't trust him to lead anything.
Vernon Albright
Eastside
