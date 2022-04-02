In the March 25 'letters,' Mr. Robert Murray, owner of an expensive short-stay rental, spoke out about the tax on short-stay rentals in Charleston (ballot measure 6-194.) He was worried that tourists would not visit our beautiful state parks, beaches and recreational opportunities because of a tax that is the same amount as there is already in Coos Bay, North Bend short-term rentals.
I beg to differ, Mr. Murray. Charleston does not have a city to pay for safety considerations, a visitors center or promotional issues. We need the funding for these things that the county tries to provide, but is many times lacking. This tax will benefit our area, and will only be taxing tourists here, no one else.
You have a personal motive since you have a very profitable house on the beach in my neighborhood to rent while you live in Portland. The tourists will still come, and if the tax passes they will be safer while they visit.
Kathleen Hornstuen
Coos Bay
