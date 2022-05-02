I read the recent letters regarding opposition to the new library location with interest. A short while ago, I would have agreed with these writers as I have thought the Topits site a huge mistake. However, I went to the recent presentation at the current library and have been convinced otherwise.
The plans for the new library and 911 center are impressive. The layout is thoughtful and encompasses two levels with entrances on both as well as an elevator. While it is true that some trees will have to come down, they are incorporating a lot of glass and open areas to allow users to look out over the beautiful park on several sides. There will actually be some additional parking and those launching boats and kayaks will not be affected. Neither will the fishing folk.
With the new 911 center there manned 24/7 security will be better than I had expected. There will also be a generator and the library could be used as an emergency evacuation site if needed.
Would it be preferable to have it downtown? Yes. However, they discussed that and had handouts available concerning several downtown sites that had been looked at and discarded largely due to the instability of the land. Let’s face it, Coos Bay wasn’t called Marshfield for no reason.
It’s true there is another library at SOCC just across the lake, but its purpose is different. The transit system is looking forward to adding the new library to their routes. It will take more effort for some to get there, but as one previous writer said, you always have the North Bend library.
I am going to vote "Yes" for the bond measure. I hope more of you will take the time to become fully informed and also vote "Yes".
June Willoughby
Coos Bay
