I watched the recent gubernatorial debate between Kotek, Johnson and Drazan. They were asked excellent questions, and did a great job of defining themselves, while remaining civil.
I was disappointed, however, that not one question was raised pertaining to our state's response to the pandemic, and how these three would govern during any such similar future pandemic. I was appalled by some of the draconian overkill imposed upon our citizens, which strayed so far from common sense as to shut down isolated parks and beaches, for example.
