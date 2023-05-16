I will not be voting for the incumbents, but rather for candidates Sue Gold and Gayle Wilcox for the Coos-Curry Electric Cooperative Board of Directors. Currently, most directors on the board have held their positions for more than a decade. A few much more than that.

When elected, the incumbents’ experience in the utility business was thought to be helpful. However, such experience has not resulted in a stronger CCEC, a cooperative that has, in the past three years, lost its compass. The recent direction of our CCEC directors has been to participate with and go up against the major players in the telecommunications industry.

