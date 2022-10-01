I am voting for John Briggs this November for mayor of the City of North Bend!
The mayor has to be a person that is vested in returning phone calls from community constituents to help address their concerns. I personally have notified the city administrator and the mayor several times informing them both that the city’s phone system is non operational, calls are not routed to a live person, messages are not returned and basic services are not being provided to the community.
A person in a mayor’s position has to have strong leadership skills that model collaborative professional conduct while working with diverse personalities with different perspectives. When the public presented a petition indicating concerns that no procedures were followed prior to over developing an extension of the Frisbee golf course that now takes over Ferry Road Park, the community had a right for the mayor and the council to listen to these concerns to find a democratic resolution. Instead the community members were completely ignored..
What is unique about North Bend is that the city is small enough to have the community involved in decisions about their city’s growth. When large grants of money are given to the city (e.g. $100,000 COVID Relief Funds or $2.16 million for the American Rescue Plan Act) the community members who are the stakeholders should be presented with a few ideas and asked for input on how we would like to spend grants or developmental funding.
John Briggs is vested in listening to the community and serving their interests while preserving North Bend City’s uniqueness.
This is why I am voting for John Briggs for mayor of North Bend this November.
