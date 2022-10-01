I am voting for John Briggs this November for mayor of the City of North Bend!

The mayor has to be a person that is vested in returning phone calls from community constituents to help address their concerns. I personally have notified the city administrator and the mayor several times informing them both that the city’s phone system is non operational, calls are not routed to a live person, messages are not returned and basic services are not being provided to the community.

