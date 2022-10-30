I am voting for John Briggs November 8th for Mayor of the City of North Bend!
I am voting for John Briggs November 8th for Mayor of the City of North Bend!
We deserve better city services being provided back to the community.
The central role the mayor plays through their leadership alongside the elected city council members is to:
Help Create and Keep Stable Well Paying Jobs in the Community
I do not see any new well paying jobs being added to the community. The only people with higher salary jobs are those employed through the city, the school district, or the medical field.
Improve Public Services:
Simpsons and Ferry Road Park have had illegal encampments off the forest trails making them unsafe to visit. When the police were informed it took over a week and contacted them twice before they responded. The chief of police never even responded to emails requesting to speak further about these concerns.
Enhance Environmental and Recreational Areas
I have experienced park grounds not being regularly mowed causing overgrown weeds and their seed being blown to surrounding neighbors yards causing infestations. There are several city park benches where foul language graffitied lingers making them undesirable to even sit on. Trash on forest trails and missing trash adds to the trash problem.
Provide Cultural and Social Activities
There are very limited educational programs or activities being provided to the public for the huge expense we pay for the operations of the library facility that is supposed to be open providing cultural and social activities to us. They are only open to the working class one hour during the week 5PM to 6PM and three hours on Saturday.
And we continue to pay extra for a closed vandalized pool.
The attitude you get when you call city hall is “What do you want?” instead of “How are you doing? And how can I help you?”
John Briggs is vested in listening to the community and serving their interests while preserving North Bend City’s uniqueness.
This is why I am voting for John Briggs for Mayor of North Bend November 8th.
Julia Clabault
North Bend
