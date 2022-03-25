I am concerned about Rodney Taylor’s filing for Coos County commissioner. I question his judgment. He was arrested for a curfew violation in Washington, D.C., during the January 6, 2021, insurrection. He made three trips to D.C. in three weeks prior to the insurrection.
Coos County has had very little trouble with demonstrations in the past although there was a recent shout-down at a commissioner meeting. As a law-abiding, tax-paying citizen of Coos County, I resent those protestors who caused the meeting to be shut down.
Taylor already serves on the Bandon Port Commission and the Coos County Area Transit Board of Directors. I’d like to know how a businessman like Taylor would find time to be an effective commissioner, and still conduct business for the Bandon Port and the County Area Transit. What is Taylor’s hidden agenda that he wants to wield so much power in our county?
Someone as radical as Taylor could attract the attention and support of white supremacist types who supported the January 6 violence in Washington. We don’t need that kind of trouble in Coos County.
Taylor was also involved a while back at the Coos Bay Boardwalk with gun-flaunting protestors who showed up in response to false rumors that the Antifas were coming. Coos County deserves commissioners with good judgment, not those who go looking for trouble.
Sharon Ramirez
North Bend
