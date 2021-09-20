Recent letters to the editor admonished Sheriff Craig Zanni's misinformed use of the Nuremberg Code. In August, (YouTube Aug. 20), Sheriff Zanni, together with Commissioner Bob Main and several school board members attended the "Citizen's Restore Liberty" meeting that addressed a "dire situation" and a need to quell this "tyranny." This particular meeting included a call from Ann Vandersteel (steeltruth.com) who was in Michigan with Gen. Flynn using this same inflammatory language, asking everyone to challenge any and all attempts to mitigate COVID. By the way, the YouTube video of this meeting has been removed from the CRL website. Why is this?
"Citizen's Restoring Liberty" website states they are a "grassroots network, preparing Coos County and surrounding areas for emergency response, educating our community on the truth and coming together to stand up for constitutional rights and integrity." Members are asked to sign a "Declaration of the people to annul and dismiss Oregon governor's arbitrary sanctions" and they call on "every one of our City Councilors, Mayors, and County Commissioners to join" them. Also, CRL and their Coos County "Declaration stand in unity with People's Rights" networks (PeoplesRights.org).
People's Rights network is Ammon Bundy's group, now focused on aggressive non-compliance with COVID-19 health directives. They utilize a distorted and incomplete version of the U.S. Constitution to accomplish this. People's Rights activism in Oregon is rife with calls to revolution. They believe that "Government has failed" and that they have the "right to alter, reform, or abolish our government." People's Rights network is also trying to engage the system from within by encouraging members to get elected to various offices. Perhaps our own elected officials have met this moment.
The current focus of CRL and People's Rights networks is to show up at the Capitol in Salem on Sept. 18 for a "Medical Freedom" rally. These networks have been spurred on by a fusion of Ammon Bundy's far-right paramilitary supporters, together with new activists, radicalized in protest over COVID-19 mitigation attempts.
How should the majority of citizens of Coos County respond?
Marie Starr
Bandon
