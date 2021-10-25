How sad to see the North Bend School Board meetings and a board member threatened. What is even more sad is that the board chair had the perfect opportunity to make a statement denouncing the threats and intimidation tactics after explaining the change to an online meeting setting. Jim Jordan did not make any such statement. This shows a lack of respect for his fellow board members, the public, and the school district.
What a shame. Almost make you think he enjoys the chaos and supports their extremist views.
Kate Culpetter
North Bend
