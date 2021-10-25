Letter to the Editor

How sad to see the North Bend School Board meetings and a board member threatened. What is even more sad is that the board chair had the perfect opportunity to make a statement denouncing the threats and intimidation tactics after explaining the change to an online meeting setting. Jim Jordan did not make any such statement. This shows a lack of respect for his fellow board members, the public, and the school district.

What a shame. Almost make you think he enjoys the chaos and supports their extremist views.

Kate Culpetter

North Bend

0
0
0
0
0

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters



Load comments