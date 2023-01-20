You gotta be kidding me! It's a shame Denton's emotive blather (The World 10 Jan) contained so much bias and generalization. "Cave, abandon, disgusting, bully, spurious" dilute his already asinine diatribe.
1. The city attorney did NOT 'abandon' LGBTQxyz constituents. He wisely considered the advice of the city's insurer.
2. Rob Taylor was called a 'bully' for what? For advising council of his legitimate option!
3. Denton conveniently fail to mention the rights of the Christians to display their flag. Where's his inclusivity, tolerance, equity, and social justice concerns for them?
The legitimate constituents of the West Coast tire of hearing of the perceived grievances of fringe groups. Instead, let's support our duly designated community officials.
Must be a thing about men named Robert: claim Christian values but spit in the face of Christ. The reason LGBTQ people deserve to fly their flags on public property is because of people named Robert, who'd sooner see a million Matthew Shepards than one single gay person not in daily fear for their lives.
