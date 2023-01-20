Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

You gotta be kidding me! It's a shame Denton's emotive blather (The World 10 Jan) contained so much bias and generalization. "Cave, abandon, disgusting, bully, spurious" dilute his already asinine diatribe.

1. The city attorney did NOT 'abandon' LGBTQxyz constituents. He wisely considered the advice of the city's insurer.



0
1
0
0
0



Online Poll

How often do you take a walk along our local ocean beach?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments