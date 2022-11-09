The Bay Area Hospital District Board of Directors have done nothing but support the hospital by volunteering their over 200 collective years of experience in the health and finance industries.
This recall effort is a disruption during a time of financial recovery for the organization, who, like most hospitals in the post COVID world, are facing unprecedented challenges keeping the nursing staff necessary to provide patient care and incurring huge expenses to pay the travelers needed to give treatment to our community.
Recently, I read a document that insinuated that the hospital board or management may have had something to do with the theft of signature documents for the proposed board recall.
These insinuations have no basis in fact and are both insulting and hurtful. I am proud to support each and every member of our board and I have the privilege to see the thought, vision and consideration of every decision made behind the scenes, with great care by every board member being taken for each decision to result in the improvement of the collective health of our community.
The funds donated to support this board recall were donated entirely by out of area unions or people who support them.
These people are NOT the ones who will experience the consequences of any loss of services that our community may suffer as a result of damage the hospital will surely suffer due to the actions of these out of area people.
This is YOUR hospital. YOUR family may one day need services that they will be forced to seek out of the area.
Please think of the continuity of care for our community as you carefully make your decisions at the polls. Check the facts. Don’t rely on the opinions of others who are not as invested in our community as we are!
Check the facts. They speak so much louder than the inflammatory perspective that is out there in writing and in the conversations of those hired to inflame your emotions with untruth to get you to support this recall effort.
