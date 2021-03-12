When people talk about the homeless, I usually ask “which type of homeless?” We need to be more real, and less politically correct, about the homeless problem. The fact of the matter is that long-term homelessness is a problem of wildly antisocial behavior. When I say antisocial, I don’t just mean “introverted.” Preferring to keep to yourself does not make you antisocial. What I am talking about is people whose behavior is so detrimental to positive human interaction that they cannot function in society.
For some people, it’s truly not their fault. An unmedicated schizophrenic, for example, will completely force out their family and friends, through no fault of their own. For many (most) of our long-term homeless population, the problem is one of drug and alcohol abuse. These people would appropriately be called degenerates. They choose to engage in degenerate behavior, which eventually leads to the erosion of all of their positive relationships. Once you refuse to work long enough, and run out of couches to sleep on, of course you will end up homeless.
What’s my point? Well, once we can talk openly about the different causes, we can talk about different solutions. Stop assuming that the right solution is to give everybody free room and board for the rest of their life. Stop assuming that we can afford to help everybody. Heck, stop assuming that everybody can be helped. All of the evidence tells us that some of these people cannot be helped, no matter how hard you try.
More pragmatism; less feelings, that’s what’s needed.
Kenneth Thompson
Charleston
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In