I am a student at North Bend High School, and I'm working on my English final. Out of my few options, writing a letter to the news about a timely topic seemed to be the easiest option, so I decided to write about the homeless camping situation here in North Bend.
In most places, homeless people unfortunately have the stigma of being unsafe or drug users [I don't mean to cause any harm with these words, it's just the general assumption], so what people think when they hear that their town/city wants to designate an area for them, everyone would most likely want that place to be a more out of the way place; a place away from children and general housing.
The options are: community center, city park, new land, specific streets or the airport's industrial park. The ones that stand out to me are either new land, or the airport park because the other options will be areas where there will often be people and children.
New land cons are that it could take quite a while to acquire, plus it's new land that would need to be prepared and there's upkeep. The pros are that it would most likely be quite out of the way so no reason for anyone to be bothered or worried.
I don't really know much about the airport parks, but from what I understand they are giant empty buildings that are usually used, so the cons that come to mind are that they may need to be used and if they are close to general housing that could be an issue but i'm not too sure where they are.
I think these thoughts should be taken into consideration when preparing to go forth with this plan for homeless camping.
Will
North Bend student
