I have a suggestion to help the RV homeless...stop the greedy and discriminatory treatment by the local RV parks. They won't let anyone in with a rig older than 10 years even if its neat and clean. The rent is also sky high now because they are taking welfare money from the state to double the rent making it unaffordable for people like me who only have Social Security retirement.
I have been in Coos Bay 20 years with the last seven on the streets because of this illegal treatment. I have perfect credit and a small, clean rig but no one will let me in and I can't afford the rent. You don't want RV's camping on your street? First of all..the street is PUBLIC PROPERTY. You do not own it.
I am not one who squats...I am clean and never stay longer than from 6 at night till 5a.m. I am a retired security guard..having me on a street is like having a free watchdog. You judgmental homeowners better pray you never have to make a choice between being scared for your life and finding a place to sleep. God help you.
Toni Griffin
Coos Bay
