In 2016, the city of Coos Bay agreed to put six pieces of adult gym equipment in John Topits Park. Donated money would be used to buy the equipment and city resources would be used to install them.
In 2018, two pieces were installed and are currently being used.
Now, in 2021, due to ongoing health issues, I have been unable to raise the money for any additional pieces.
I have, however, prepared a packet consisting of photos, current pricing and other material pertaining to the four remaining pieces.
This packet may be viewed at the research desk in the Coos Bay Public Library.
Don Hynes
Coos Bay
