The editor's recent article in The World citing the attractiveness of John Topits Park struck a responsive chord with me.
For seven years now, I have been trying to get six pieces of gym equipment installed in the park, using donated money and city resources. Two pieces have been installed and the concrete slab prepared to accommodate the remaining four pieces. Total cost is about $20,000.
The vendors' quote for the remaining four pieces, including shipping, is $17,480. Installation by the city would be minimal.
If somehow the residents of Coos Bay, City Hall and maybe the Tooth Fairy, could make the remaining pieces appear in place, complete, and ready to use, I will write a check to the city for $3,495. That is the cost of one piece.
Pictures and price list of the equipment may be viewed at the research desk in the public library. The vendors' quote and my offer expire December 31.
Don Hynes
Coos Bay
