I want to express my appreciation to Douglas Jones for sharing his observations regarding aspects of recent Coos County Commissioner meetings. It’s unfortunate that The World lacks the resources to have a reporter attend those meetings, so Mr. Jones’ comments about the goings-on outside the meeting hall are very necessary to keep Coos County citizens informed.
How did our county government ever manage to run its commission meetings for the people until now without attendees brandishing guns? I’m not trying to judge or slam anyone. I’m sincerely trying to understand: How do people who purport to possess the unconditional love of the Savior justify intimidating and threatening fellow citizens at a public forum? Maybe someone who chooses to behave that way could explain to the rest us Coos County citizens what is causing them to bring their fear, bibles, and guns to public meeting places?
