Community Health Centers (CHCs) are the backbone of our nation’s primary health care system. They design innovative, integrated primary care based on what services communities need most -- ensuring access to affordable, quality healthcare for over 30 million people.

In addition to creating jobs and saving lives, they save American taxpayers $24 billion a year in health care costs by preventing and managing chronic diseases. CHCs are not ordinary medical clinics; they are also problem-solvers who care for the whole person by providing access to necessities like food and housing. CHCs care for everyone, regardless of insurance status. During hurricanes, floods, fires, pandemics, and job loss, CHCs are first on the scene and are vital to keeping America healthy.

