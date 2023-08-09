Community Health Centers (CHCs) are the backbone of our nation’s primary health care system. They design innovative, integrated primary care based on what services communities need most -- ensuring access to affordable, quality healthcare for over 30 million people.
In addition to creating jobs and saving lives, they save American taxpayers $24 billion a year in health care costs by preventing and managing chronic diseases. CHCs are not ordinary medical clinics; they are also problem-solvers who care for the whole person by providing access to necessities like food and housing. CHCs care for everyone, regardless of insurance status. During hurricanes, floods, fires, pandemics, and job loss, CHCs are first on the scene and are vital to keeping America healthy.
For example, Waterfall Community Heath Center founded in 1998 as the result of an extensive, community based, grass-roots effort to provide primary health care services to vulnerable populations in Coos County, Oregon. They serve more than 4,000 patients in North Bend and school-based health centers on the campus of Marshfield High School in Coos Bay and North Bay Elementary School in Hauser.
Waterfall operates a fully integrated primary health care practice with a comprehensive array of programs, including autism support, women’s health, mental health, school services, social health, and pharmacy resources to help patients live their healthiest lives.
They accept patients with Medicare, Oregon Health Plan/Medicaid, Private Insurance, and patients without health insurance. For patients without health insurance, Waterfall uses a sliding fee scale, based on family size and income.
During National Health Center Week 2023, August 6 – 12, please consider supporting a Community Health Center in your neighborhood and celebrate its mission and accomplishments.
