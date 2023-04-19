We are the victim survivors of a tragedy that took place in Coos County in 2001, a very long time ago. Lymon Henson Young was convicted of manslaughter and assault after he caused a car accident that killed his passenger (Austin Clary, our loved one) and injured two others. Yet we are writing this letter in support of our dear friend Lymon, whose case is currently being reevaluated due to Ramos v. Louisiana, the recent ruling by the US Supreme Court finding non-unanimous jury convictions in criminal cases unconstitutional. Lymon was convicted based on a non-unanimous jury verdict.
We are both stunned and in complete disbelief that Paul Frazier, the district attorney in Coos County, wants to retry Lymon. He has already served more than 18 years of a 21-year sentence and has been a model prisoner throughout his incarceration. It’s time to let this go and for Lymon to be forgiven and given a second chance at life outside of prison. We implore the DA Frazier to consider the impact that a re-prosecution would have on all of us who were affected by this case.
