It requires sanitary products (tampons and napkins) be placed in all school restrooms, boy’s as well as girls. Crazy as it sounds, that is what HB3294 mandates. I understand these products were already available in the girl’s restrooms. Thus, this was a totally unnecessary bill. Such a matter is for the local school board to handle. Low cost and easily managed, it could be done on that level. It should never be addressed at state level. Hear the financial impact.
When in the hands of the local school, the cost was minimal. Now, the state, having taken upon itself it to usurp the provision of said products, will spend for the 2-year period 23-25, $9,161,635.00.
Searches for the data in the bill as passed, refer back to the above. The report states that $4,520,000.00 per year is for supplies. (Through 2025).
I am sure the program will continue beyond 2025 at a newly negotiated amount. The initial cost of dispensers is $1,075,000.00. (5,000 dispensers at $215.00 each.) $121,635 is allocated for general fund, what is that? There is no cost to obtain items from the dispenser. So they are unnecessary. A shelf or cabinet would save a million dollars. What are the administrative costs?
Research this for yourself and I think you will agree that we have two issues here.
A most wasteful use of state Funds. The whole bill is unnecessary. Local level management would be far less costly. They could easily handle this.
More power passing into the hands of government and less left to locals. Our schools should be up to us.
Tacked onto this bill are several million-dollar allocations not related to this issue.
So, seriously consider how you will vote this election. This type of irresponsible financial management needs to stop and we need to keep a close check on what is being done.
HB32294 is favored by the governor now in office.
