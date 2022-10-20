It requires sanitary products (tampons and napkins) be placed in all school restrooms, boy’s as well as girls. Crazy as it sounds, that is what HB3294 mandates. I understand these products were already available in the girl’s restrooms. Thus, this was a totally unnecessary bill. Such a matter is for the local school board to handle. Low cost and easily managed, it could be done on that level. It should never be addressed at state level. Hear the financial impact.     

When in the hands of the local school, the cost was minimal. Now, the state, having taken upon itself it to usurp the provision of said products, will spend for the 2-year period 23-25, $9,161,635.00.

1
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What is your costume choice for Halloween?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments