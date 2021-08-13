Last month, I attended the Coos County fair in Myrtle Point as it was one of the first events in a long time I could actually get out to and have fun.
I knew the far-right group Citizens Restoring Liberty would be there beforehand, and I wanted to see what agenda they'd be presenting there, but I did actually come for the festivities. Fairs when I was a kid were cool summer events where you rode carnival rides, ate fair food, won a plushie and maybe watched a rodeo. There wasn't any political stuff other than a booth or two.
The rides and such were all there and were fun as it were, but from the moment you get close to the fair, you notice an assortment of right-wing flags. From thin blue line flags and Gadsden flags to Trump flags and racist "rebel" flags, and no Pride flags or anything left. It was a shameful sight and probably drove a few folks away from the fair who would've had a blast otherwise. One booth had over 20 variants of the "rebel flag," with one rainbow flag in the corner. Another booth had enough Trump merchandise for a large rally.
Then there was Citizens Restoring Liberty's booth. They had two petitions, gun rights and voter rolls, but the alarming thing for me to see was a survey about local schools that asked whether or not parents wanted their kids learning "Critical Race Theory," "Transgender Theory" (not a theory, we exist, we're valid and deserve respect), the "1619 Project" and "Bibles taught as history in schools." Two questions asked whether or not students should learn about actual racial history in the U.S. One asks not only if kids should learn about "trans theory," but if trans kids should even be respected and they bring up the transphobic bathroom and sports team objections they have, too. It was clear to me then that a fascist agenda was being promoted at the fair and hate symbols were allowed along with it. It was shameful.
Kamryn Stringfield
Coos Bay
