I had to laugh at Stan Avery’s letter on April 19. First of all, most of the political signs in Bandon (where he resides) are for far right extremists, not liberals. Secondly, both of my Melissa Cribbins signs “mysteriously” disappeared. Who would have taken them?
And thirdly, a few years ago ODOT came by and took a political sign of mine because it was too near the street. The state owns several feet of right of way. Now if ODOT was doing its job this year, they would take down most of the signs in Bandon, no matter whose they are. Call ODOT and you’ll be told that this is a low priority task. Hmm.
Why is Avery grousing about voter fraud in Coos County when most offices are won by Republicans anyway? You’ve got to either laugh . . . or cry.
Lorraine Pool
Bandon
